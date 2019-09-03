OSCE attaches great importance to coop with Kazakhstan – Lamberto Zannier

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairperson of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva met with OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier, Kazinform reports.

The sides exchanged views on Kazakhstan-OSCE cooperation in national minorities issues and discussed the promising areas for further collaboration, such as ‘Policing in Multicultural Society’ project, digital mass media and cultural changes amid informatization of society, the press service of the Senate informs.

Dariga Nazarbayev highly appreciated the Central Asia Education Platform project which helps raise children’s native and state language competence at the schools teaching in the languages of national minorities.

«Each year, the level of state language proficiency increases. We are interested in continuing our practical cooperation,» the Senate Speaker added.

According to Dariga Nazarbayeva, amid today’s geopolitical conditions, being fluent in multiple languages is important since it gives new opportunities and competitive advantage.

Speaking on inter-parliamentary collaboration, Dariga Nazarbayeva pointed out the importance of strengthening the activity of the Senate within the OSCE PA.

Lamberto Zannier highlighted that the OSCE attached great importance to the cooperation with Kazakhstan and each member country of the OSCE should become its driving force.