OSCE can play a greater role in resolving crisis situations - K. Tokayev (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - OSCE can play a greater role in resolving crisis situations, this opinion was expressed by Chairman of the Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev at the international conference "Achievements and Challenges arranged to coincide with the anniversary of the OSCE Helsinki Final Act (1975) and the Summit in Astana (2010)" at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

According to Mr.Tokayev, the OSCE can play a greater role in resolving crisis situations. Conflicts of all types and levels including international, local, inter-religious and intra-religious - not only threaten the security of millions of people but undermine the foundations of the world economy with far-reaching consequences. In his opinion, it was against that background that during the 70th session of the UNGA President Nursultan Nazarbayev called for building a conflict-free world based on the concept of "The new future. Senate's Speaker recalled that the OSCE Summit in Astana gave a significant boost to a difficult process of reaching a consensus on security issues. The Summit states that security of each participating country is inseparably linked to that of all others.