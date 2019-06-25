OSCE Central Asian Youth Network Seminar to take place in Almaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Central Asian Youth Network Seminar: "Dialogue. Data. Digital Security" will take place on June 25 - 27 June in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

It is organized by The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, with support from the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.



The seminar will bring together promising students from OSCE participating States and Partners for Co-operation in Central Asia to discuss how dialogue help promote security, the use of data in governance and business as well as the future of digital security.



Training sessions will enhance participants' critical thinking skills as they share perspectives on ways to address threats and challenges in the region through international co-operation.



The seminar also aims to stimulate creativity and foster friendship among the current and future leaders from the region, the official website of The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.