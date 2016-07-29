OSCE Centre in Bishkek supports summer school on topical issues of police reform

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Some 30 police officers of different ranks from seven regions of Kyrgyzstan are taking part in a summer school training programme, which closes tomorrow in Issyk-Kul, on the topical issues of police reform, conducted by the Kyrgyz Association of Women Police and the Interior Ministry, with the support of the OSCE Centre in Bishkek.

The training course, which began on 18 July 2016, aimed at enhancing the knowledge of the police on the regulatory and legal changes enacted as part of the police reform. The participants will also improve their capacity in the field of human rights and gender equality.

As part of the ‘Police reform measures’ adopted by the Kyrgyz Government in 2013, basic provisions such as the framework for comprehensive evaluation of police activities and mechanisms for the interaction between police and civil society institutions were developed with the support of OSCE experts and approved by the Government in 2015. These provisions create a legal basis for the openness and accessibility of the police, as well as co-ordination of actions by police and civil society in ensuring public safety and preventing crime.

"One of the main objectives of the police reform is to build the capacity of the police by enhancing their knowledge on the regulatory and legal changes in order to achieve sustainable results,” said Pavel Khalashnyuk, acting Head of the OSCE Centre’s Police Matters Programme. “The OSCE Centre in Bishkek is ready to provide extensive support to such training courses."

Kaana Aidarkul, Head of the Kyrgyz Association of Women Police, said: “Our Association played the main role in the development of the police reform regulatory framework. With the support of the OSCE Centre, members of our Association train police officers to apply these provisions, as well as to enhance their communicative and professional competences with respect to human rights and gender equality."

The summer school was organized as part of the OSCE Centre’s police reform project, Kabar says.