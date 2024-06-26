OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ian Borg to visit Kyrgyzstan

Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) – Minister for Foreign, Trade and European Affairs of Malta Ian Borg will visit Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Kabar reports.

During the visit, Ian Borg will meet with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Shakiev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev, as well as Director of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic Ularbek Sharsheev.

The parties will discuss current issues of interaction between Kyrgyzstan and the OSCE, as well as current issues on the agenda of the Maltese Chairmanship.