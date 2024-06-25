OSCE Chairperson-in-Office points out Kazakhstan’s key role for OSCE

According to OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign, Trade and European Affairs of Malta, Ian Borg, the Astana Commemorative Declaration remains a pivotal event in the history of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Kazinform News Agency reports.

Following a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office stated that, historically, Kazakhstan has played a pivotal role in the OSCE. “Kazakhstan’s chairmanship, coupled with the success of the Astana Summit in 2010, has resulted in the Astana Commemorative Declaration becoming a cornerstone document in the history of the OSCE. Additionally, Kazakhstan's comprehensive reform program over recent years is worthy of commendation. The OSCE is and will remain a reliable partner on this path,” Ian Borg said.

Additionally, he urged Kazakhstan to leverage the OSCE's expertise in fostering security.

“We encourage our Kazakhstani partners to leverage the OSCE's expertise and resources to advance critical topics such as regional security, cross-border collaboration, and sustainable development. We commend Kazakhstan for its active role in all three dimensions of security. In international affairs, Kazakhstan sets an example in maintaining peace and security through actions such as holding of talks between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the preparation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty, and more,” Ian Borg stated.