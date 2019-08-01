OSCE co-organizes conference on media legislation in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An OSCE-supported conference on media legislation in Kazakhstan was held in Nur-Sultan on 31 July 2019 for some 25 government officials, representatives of international organizations, lawyers, journalists and media experts from across the country.

They discussed and analysed aspects of the country’s media legislation as it relates to anticipated amendments to the law.

The participants prepared a list of recommendations and a «road map» for legislators and media experts to further improve media legislation in accordance with international standards of freedom of speech. Participants also discussed good international and national practices on relations between the state and media, the legislative regulation of information on the internet, new media tools, defamation, the state financing of media, and other issues.

The event was organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan in co-operation with the Adil Soz International Foundation for the Protection of Freedom of Speech, the Delegation of the European Union in Kazakhstan, the Article 19 NGO and the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Regional Office for Central Asia.

The event is in line with the Programme Office’s activities aimed at promoting media freedom and freedom of expression in line with OSCE principles and commitments, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.