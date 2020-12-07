OSCE observers to monitor Majilis and maslikhat elections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Since the opening of the international election observation institution on October 22 this year the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan held two meetings, 39 observers were accredited.

29 of them are from the CIS IPA, 6 are members of the CIS Mission, 4 are from the OIC, member of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Anastasia Schchegortsova said.

As of December 7 the Kazakh Foreign Ministry submitted candidatures of 12 OSCE ODIHR observers and 11 observers from foreign countries for accreditation to the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.