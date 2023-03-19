OSCE/ODIHR Mission observers work in all regions of Kazakhstan – Head of Mission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Some 350 observers of OSCE/ODIHR Mission observe the ongoing parliamentary elections across the country, said Owen Murphy, Head of the OSCE/ODIHR Mission, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Murphy, the mission started the observation process in February and treats every problem attentively.

«Some 350 observers work in all regions of Kazakhstan. We will be here until the end of this month,» he told journalists, adding that complaints might be filed after the elections.

The Head of the OSCE/ODIHR Mission to observe early parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan also noted that the preliminary results of the election process will be summed up tomorrow together with the OSCE PA.

Earlier it was reported that the elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies had kicked off in Kazakhstan.

On January 19, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to dissolve the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation, and set the date for early elections of Majilis deputies.

Seven political parties are running for seats in the Majilis, namely AMANAT, the Auyl National and Democratic Party, Respublica Party, the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, the Baitaq Party, the Aq zhol Democratic Party, and the National Social-Democratic Party.