    19:17, 20 March 2016 | GMT +6

    OSCE/ODIHR Mission sent 12 observers to monitor elections in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 12 international observers from the OSCE/ODIHR and CIS came to Atyrau region for monitoring the 2016 Parliamentary Elections.

    “10 international observers from the OSCE/ODIHR Mission and two observers representing the CIS Observers Mission are working today in Atyrau region. Two observers from the OSCE/ODIHR Mission have been here since February. Their objective was to monitor the electoral campaign,” Kazinform cites the regional territorial election commission.

    OSCE Atyrau region Elections Parliamentary elections 2016
