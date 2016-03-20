OSCE/ODIHR Mission sent 12 observers to monitor elections in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 12 international observers from the OSCE/ODIHR and CIS came to Atyrau region for monitoring the 2016 Parliamentary Elections.

“10 international observers from the OSCE/ODIHR Mission and two observers representing the CIS Observers Mission are working today in Atyrau region. Two observers from the OSCE/ODIHR Mission have been here since February. Their objective was to monitor the electoral campaign,” Kazinform cites the regional territorial election commission.