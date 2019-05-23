OSCE/ODIHR observers arrive in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Governor of Karaganda region Yerlan Koshanov has met with observers of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Martin Rossman and Camille Forite, Kazinform reports.

The international observers will work in the region until the very day of the presidential election to monitor readiness of polling stations and observe the electoral process.



Currently, there are 22 OSCE long-term observers working in Kazakhstan. Short-term observers will arrive by June 9 to monitor the voting process at the polling stations and the vote count.



About 200 foreign observers will work in Kazakhstan on the election day.



As the Governor said, Karaganda region numbers 938,000 voters. 787 election districts will be open in the region.