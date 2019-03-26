OSCE promotes women's economic empowerment in rural areas of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana will support a roundtable discussion on promoting women's economic empowerment in Shymkent, South Kazakhstan.

The event, organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the Union of Women Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan, will take place on March 28-29 in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.



Some 45 representatives of Parliament, the Shymkent local administration, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken, regional National Commission for Women, Family and Demographic Policy under the President of Kazakhstan and civil society will attend the event. The participants will discuss the challenges in the area of women's political participation and strengthening the competitiveness of women entrepreneurs.

The event is part of the Programme Office's longstanding efforts to promote gender mainstreaming and women's economic empowerment in the host country, its official website reads.