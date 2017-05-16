OSCE, SCO coop prospects discussed in Vienna

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 10, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Rashid Alimov gave a report during Forum for Security Co-operation of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

In particular, Mr. Alimov emphasises that consolidation of international efforts is the only way to resolve the current global security challenges, and collaboration with other international and regional organisations is the top priority for the SCO, Kazakh MFA press-service reports.

In response, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to OSCE, Ambassador Kairat Sarybay informed the OSCE Member States on the priorities of the SCO presidency of Kazakhstan since June 2016 aimed at strengthening the regional security, economic cooperation development, unleashing the transit transport potential and deeper engagement in cultural and humanitarian ties in terms of the SCO Strategy of Development till 2025.

He also noted that on June 9, 2017 during the upcoming SCO Summit the organisation will discuss such issues as its Environmental Cooperation Concept, signing the SCO Anti-Extremism Convention and adoption of a statement in this regard as well as the Counter-Narcotics Strategy.

Mr. Sarybay stresses the SCO expansion by Pakistan and India full-fledged membership has turned the organisation into the international agency of crucial economic dimension. The SCO member states' efforts to ensure long-term trade and economic development via joint establishment of production, transit transport and social infrastructure within this organisation countries can also serve as a good basis for SCO and OSCE cooperation as the Kazakh permanent representative to the OSCE heads the Economic and Environmental Committee.