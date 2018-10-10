OSCE SecGen lauds Kazakh President's role in solution of regional conflicts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger on the sidelines of the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Noting the importance of the Congress in Astana, the Head of State thanked the OSCE Secretary General for attending the Congress.



"As you may remember, Kazakhstan chaired the OSCE in 2010. We've hosted the only summit of this organization in this century following which an important declaration was signed," President Nazarbayev reminded.



He went on to point out the importance of further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OSCE.



Thomas Greminger, in turn, commended the contribution and role of the Kazakh President in the solution of regional conflict and strengthening of peace.