OSCE Secretary General congratulates Kazakhstan on successful organization of EXPO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the Ministerial Conference "Ensuring Sustainable Energy Development" Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov held meetings with the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Lamberto Zannier and the Minister of National Economy of Hungary Mihály Varga, Kazinform refers to the Ministry press service.

During the meeting with Lamberto Zannier, Minister Abdrakhmanov stressed Kazakhstan's readiness to continue the constructive dialogue on the topics of the OSCE agenda.

The sides exchanged views on the issues of the dialogue on European security, the work of OSCE field missions, fight against extremism and radicalization, management of water resources in Central Asia, and the prospects of the OSCE interaction with Afghanistan. Minister Abdrakhmanov and Secretary General Zannier also stressed the importance of further strengthening the Organization's Eurasian dimension.





Secretary General congratulated Kazakhstan on the successful organization of EXPO-2017. On June 15-16, within the framework of the exhibition, the second preparatory meeting of the OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum will be held with the participation of more than 130 diplomats and experts

The meeting with Mihály Varga, emphasized the importance of the effective use of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation as well as the business council. Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Mihály Varga noted the great potential of the Kazakh-Hungarian agricultural private equity fund.





Varga stressed the special role of President Nazarbayev in strengthening the Kazakh-Hungarian relations from the moment of their establishment. The Minister is convinced that the recently opened direct link between Astana and Budapest will contribute to the further expansion of business and humanitarian contacts.

The sides also discussed the prospects of participation in the Belt and Road project. Mihály Varga suggested considering the idea of establishing a dialogue between Central Asia and the Visegrád Group.