OSCE Secretary-General to visit Kazakhstan

BIRMINGHAM. KAZINFORM From July 2 to 6, a delegation of the Kazakh Parliament participated in a summer session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Birmingham, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Senate.

The delegation included senators Askar Shakirov, Gumar Dyussembayev, Duissengazy Mussin, and deputies of the Majilis Aigul Kuspan and Aidos Sarym.

The MPs informed the session participants about the measures launched by Kazakhstan to achieve all-round democratization of society, green economy, and ensure carbon neutrality. The problem of the Aral Sea was raised as well.

The participants were also informed of the large-scale program of political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The session ended with the adoption of the Resolution on Implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals in the OSCE Area which was drafted by the OSCE PA Vice-President , Special Representative on Sustainable Development Goals Askar Shakirov. This action program is aimed at boosting the integration of SDGs into the activity of the states, increasing effectiveness and constructiveness in the compilation of the national development plans and control over their implementation.

The delegation of Kazakhstan had bilateral talks with the parliamentary delegations of Great Britain, the U.S., Türkiye, Poland, Austria, and Azerbaijan. The sides agreed on broadening of the inter-parliamentary interaction and its practical content.

In the context of further development of the Kazakhstan-OSCE dialogue, OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid informed of her intention to visit Kazakhstan.

The session participants agreed on the increasing role of the parliaments in the global economy, and on the importance of developing and strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Upon completion of the session, Margareta Cederfelt was reelected as the OSCE PA President for a one-year term.