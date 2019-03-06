OSCE seminar to teach one-stop-shop practice, paperless trade in Belarus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A seminar dedicated to the development of one-stop shop and paperless trade systems in Belarus will take place on 19-21 March, BelTA learned from representatives of the National Marketing Center of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The seminar will be arranged as part of an OSCE extra-budgetary project designed to facilitate economic interrelatedness by simplifying trade procedures in beneficiary countries - Belarus, Moldova, and Kazakhstan. The seminar is expected to become a venue for discussing the assimilation of a one-stop shop system and a national paperless trade system in Belarus taking into account the best international practices and standards. Participants of the seminar will discuss the organization of coordinated management of transboundary movement, the determination of key factors in the national one-stop-shop environment, the creation of a business model for the one-stop shop system and legal mechanisms for interagency cooperation as well as favorable conditions for transboundary paperless trade.



The seminar will be held by the Office of the Coordinator of Economic and Environmental Activities of the OSCE Secretariat in association with the World Customs Organization, the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), and the National Marketing Center of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Representatives of the State Customs Committee, the Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade Ministry, the Communications and Informatization Ministry, the Agriculture and Food Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Transport and Communications Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI), and representatives of business circles are expected to take part in the seminar.