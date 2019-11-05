OSCE supports Almaty training seminar on combatting corruption with a focus on poaching

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan in partnership with the UNDP and Regional Hub for Countering Global Threats of the Law Enforcement Academy under the Prosecutor General's Office, will organize a five-day training seminar on coordination of actions in the fight against corruption with a focus on poaching for some 40 representatives of territorial inspectorates of Forestry and Wildlife, security services of specially protected areas and the Prosecutor General's Office.

The event will take place on November 11-15 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The seminar is organized by OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Regional Hub for Countering Global Threats.

The participants will focus on identification of environmental violations, work planning and documentation. They will also learn about the methods of combating corruption, registration of poaching and other types of environmental violations, conducting administrative detentions and bringing administrative/criminal cases with supporting documentation and evidence to the judiciary, the Office’s official website reads.