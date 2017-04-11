OSCE supports regional hub on fighting global threats in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier believes that the Regional Hub to Combat Global Threats in Astana is a timely project, Kazinform has learned from Khabar.

Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Zhakip Assanov recently visited Austria and told about the creation of the hub in Astana at the meeting with Lamberto Zannier. Specialists from Central Asian and CIS countries will study ways to combat terrorism and extremism, human and drug trafficking at the regional hub.



The OSCE Secretary General expressed his support to the project and vowed to lend necessary support to the hub.



Lamberto Zannier noted that the organization believes the project of the regional hub is timely and fully supports it. He also stressed that global threats should be combated through joint efforts and that the organization is ready to share its experience with the hub.