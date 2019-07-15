OSCE supports seminar on transboundary water co-operation between Kazakhstan and Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan in partnership with the Energy Ministry and the Western Kazakhstan regional administration will support a seminar on transboundary water co-operation in the Zhaiyk (Ural) river basin for some 40 participants from Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation representing government authorities, academia, civil society and expert community.

The event will take place in Uralsk on July 25-26.

The OSCE-supported experts from Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation and the United Kingdom will share their recommendations on developing joint institutional and economic mechanisms for conservation of the ecosystem and sustainable use of Zhaiyk (Ural) river’s basin. The event aims to promote the 2016 Agreement signed between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on Conservation of Ecosystem of the Basin of the Ural River, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.