OSCE supports training on strategic analysis course in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana will support a five-day training on the strategic analysis course for some 15 representatives from the Financial Monitoring Committee.

The event is organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the Financial Monitoring Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the United States Embassy in Astana.



The course aims to increase participants' understanding of strategic analysis, the intelligence cycle and advanced critical thinking skills. Upon completion of the course, the participants will be able to do strategic analysis of the available and obtainable information from various public sources, including data provided by competent public authorities to identify money laundering and terrorist financing related trends and help establish respective policies and goals, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana reads.



The event is part of the Office's multi-year efforts to promote good governance and combat money laundering and terrorism financing.