OSCE supports training seminar in Astana on administrative anti-corruption practices

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana in partnership with the Civil Service Affairs and Anticorruption Agency (CSAA) will organize a four-day training course on implementing administrative anticorruption practices for some 40 representatives of CSAA's central and regional offices.



The event will take place on November 26 -29 in Astana.



The participants will focus on existing administrative anticorruption practices by identifying corruption risks and familiarizing themselves with local and international practices. The event will be conducted by the OSCE-supported local and international instructors who will cover both theoretical and practical aspects of administrative anticorruption practices and discuss methods of their effective application.



The training seminar is part of the Programme Office's multi-year efforts to promote good governance by focussing on anti-corruption activities in Kazakhstan, the Office's press service reports.