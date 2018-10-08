OSCE supports training seminar on anti-corruption strategies in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana in partnership with the Law Enforcement Agencies Academy (LEAA) and the Civil Service and Anticorruption Agency (ACA) will organize a three-day training seminar on existing and potential strategies to combat corruption.

The event will take place in Astana on October 22 - 24, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana reads.



Some 40 regional representatives of the LEAA and ACA from all 14 regions of Kazakhstan as well as the central, Almaty and Shymkent offices will familiarize themselves with applied strategies to combat corruption both in Kazakhstan and abroad and elaborate on prevention mechanisms.



The training is part of the Programme Office's multi-year efforts to promote good governance by focussing on anti-corruption activities in Kazakhstan.