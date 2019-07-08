OSCE supports training seminar on countering the financial pyramids in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan will support a training seminar on countering the financial pyramids for some 20 National Bank representatives.

The event to be held on July 12 is organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, the National Bank, its official website reads.



The international experts from Moldova and Slovakia will familiarize participants with types and schemes of financial pyramids in financial and capital markets as well as ways to identify and block them. They will also share best practices on enhancing interaction with law enforcement agencies and increasing population's financial literacy, the Office's official website reads.



The event is part of the Programme Office's multi-year efforts to promote good governance.