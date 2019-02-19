OSCE supports training seminar on fundamentals of anti-corruption policies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana in partnership with the Civil Service Affairs and Anticorruption Agency will organize a one-day training seminar on fundamentals of anti-corruption policies for some 20 representatives of the country's mass-media.

The participants will focus on existing anti-corruption policies, their shortcomings and advantages as well as preventive anti-corruption measures. Besides, the journalists will learn on Open Government Partnership Initiative, review the inception procedures, discuss the bottlenecks and steps required to join the initiative, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana reads.



The event will take place on February 21 in Astana.



The training seminar is part of the Programme Office's multi-year efforts to promote good governance by focussing on anti-corruption activities in Kazakhstan.