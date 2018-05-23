OSCE to hold roundtable on combating human trafficking and illegal migration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana is co-organizing an international roundtable discussion on exchange of best practices in combating human trafficking and illegal migration. It will take place on May 30-31, 2018 in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

It is organized by The OSCE Programme Office in Astana, Ministry of Interior of Kazakhstan and the US Embassy in Astana.



The purpose of the event is to increase the effectiveness of co-operation between law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan in the field of countering transnational organized groups engaged in human trafficking and illegal migration, and in identifying, tracing and seizing criminal proceeds from THB, official website of The OSCE Programme Office in Astana informs.