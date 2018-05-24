OSCE to train in Astana investigating financial crimes and recovering stolen assets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana will support a five-day workshop on investigating financial crimes and recovering stolen assets which will bring together some 25 law enforcement officials, its official website reads.

The event is The OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the Prosecutor General's Office, the Law Enforcement Academy, and the United States Embassy in Astana. It is scheduled to take place on June 4-8 in Astana.



The national and international experts will train the participants on investigating money laundering crimes, using open source intelligence in asset recovery, identifying investment fraud and corruption schemes, cross-border tracing of assets and submitting mutual legal requests to foreign jurisdictions for recovery of repatriated assets. The event aims to strengthen the national interagency co-operation in the field of investigating financial crimes and to familiarize with best international practices in tracing, freezing and recovering the stolen assets from abroad.