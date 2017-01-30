OSCE to train young Kazakh prosecutors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today rector of the Law Enforcement Agencies Academy under the Prosecutor General's Office Ulan Baizhanov met with Head of the Economic Governance Unit of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities Andrei Mutnean. Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Law Enforcement Agencies Academy.

Mr Baizhanov noted that for four decades OSCE has made a significant contribution to strengthening of security in the world by contributing to unification of countries in developing adequate responses to modern challenges.

In this context, support of Academy's initiatives to establish a regional hub is a symbol of OSCE's commitment to fundamental security principles. In this connection, Academy Rector thanked Mr Mutnean for assistance in advancing the project.

During his visit to Kazakhstan Andrei Muntean will participate in refresher courses for officers in President's reserve. In this regard, Mr Baizhanov expressed gratitude to foreign guests for their willingness to share best practices in the fight against crime.

The sides discussed implementation of agreements reached earlier, as well as priority areas of bilateral cooperation for 2017 and shared their visions of further cooperation in joint projects.

Mr Baizhanov informed the guest about completion of several intermediate stages of creation of the hub, acquainted him with the tasks for the coming period, suggesting qualitatively new approaches to strengthen linkages.

"In the near future, Academy plans to sign a memorandum of understanding to establish a hub with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and proceed directly to training specialists for Central Asian countries", said tMr Baizhanov.

Andrei Muntean thanked Kazakh side for the warm reception and the opportunity to exchange experience and views on the priority areas of cooperation.

He also praised the level of cooperation, highlighting Law Enforcement Agencies Academy's contribution for an effective use of scientific and educational sphere as a tool to solve global and regional problems.