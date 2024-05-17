Oslo interested in promoting green technologies in cooperation with Astana

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway Adil Tursunov met with the Mayor of Oslo Anne Lindboe, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Foreign Ministry.

The Ambassador informed the Mayor about the current developments in Kazakhstan aimed at the implementation of important political and economic reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, major achievements and perspectives of the Kazakh-Norwegian cooperation, a success story of Astana as the capital city.

In her turn, Anne Lindboe shared warm impressions on her visit to Astana in 2016 in the capacity of Norway’s Ombudsperson for Children. Speaking about her current position as Mayor she drew attention to the goal to make Oslo a city that helps everybody realize their dreams. In her view, Oslo should continue to extensively use “green technologies” after it was recognized as the Green Capital of Europe in 2019.

Adil Tursunov and Anne Lindboe also discussed the possibilities of joint cultural and sports projects between Astana and Oslo.