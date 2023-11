ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh MMA fighter Arman Ospanov has won at ACB 61 tournament held in St Petersburg, Sports.kz reports.

The featherweight mixed martial artist was fighting Taichi Nakajima.

The bout ended in the second round as Ospanov knocked out the rival with a kick.

It stands to mention that it is Arman's seventh victory in professional fights. The Kazakh athlete has not been defeated.