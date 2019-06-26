Otandastar Fund, Kazinform ink memorandum of cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First Vice President of non-commercial joint-stock company Otandastar Fund Talgat Aduov and General Director of Kazinform International News Agency Askar Umarov signed the Memorandum of Mutual Understanding and Cooperation aimed at promoting and strengthening cooperation in the sphere of the policy of diaspora, Kazinform reports.

The document will help establish contacts with mass media journalists (correspondents, photo correspondents, experts) abroad providing information in Kazakh and ensure the exchange of practice and information.



"Kazinform International News Agency is our main partner in raising awareness about all the events aimed at supporting ethnic Kazakhs and compatriots residing abroad with a view to implement the instructions given by First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 5th World Kurultai of Kazakhs. To further strengthen our cooperation we are planning to establish the Association of mass media working in Kazakh in Kazakhstan and abroad and will render all-round support to the Association," Talgat Aduov said.



Askar Umarov, in turn, pointed out the importance of strengthening ties with mass media publishing news in Kazakh abroad.



"Kazinform publishes a weekly review of Kazakh mass media abroad. We've established contacts with mass media and journalists in Uzbekistan, Mongolia, and China. We hope that as a result of our joint work the ties with the Otandastar Fund will strengthen," Umarov stressed.