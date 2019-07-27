EN
    11:05, 27 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh claims gold at Zagreb Grand Prix 2019

    ALMATY - ZAGREB. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh won a gold medal at the Grand Prix Zagreb in Croatia, Kazinform correspondent reports.


    In the U48 final, she defeated France’s Melanie Clement by ippon. On the way to gold, Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh beat Katharina Tanzer of Austria (ippon), as well as two Chinese athletes Yao Xiong (waza-ari) and Yanan Li (ippon).

    It is worth mentioning that for the leader of the Kazakhstan women's team, this has been the first gold medal this year.

