    19:07, 13 March 2023 | GMT +6

    OTS foreign ministers to meet in Ankara

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 16, 2023, the capital of Türkiye will host a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform learned from the Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov.

    First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Umarov will represent Kazakhstan at the event, Smadyarov said at the briefing today.

    In his words, the event will discuss the preparations for the oncoming Summit of the OTS Heads of State and will approve the draft documents to be signed by the presidents.


