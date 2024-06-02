OTS initiates establishment of member-countries' academic database

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) puts forward a proposal to create an OTS member-states academic database, Chairman of the Council of Higher Education of Türkiye Erol Ozvar told reporters on the sidelines of the 8th Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Education in Shusha, Trend reports.

He noted that this includes the consolidation of data on higher education institutions into a centralized hub.

"This initiative aims to provide accurate information about universities to OTS member countries. Another proposal involves establishing a shared institution tasked with handling university adaptation and recognition procedures. During discussions with the ministers, we assessed the concept of forming such a body. Representatives from each member state have shown positive receptivity to this notion," Ozvar added.

To note, Azerbaijan's Shusha city hosts the 8th Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Education of the Organization of Turkic States.

Delegations from OTS member and observer countries, along with representatives from the Turkic Academy, participate in the meetings.