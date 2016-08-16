Our boxers fell victim to unfair judging - Myrzagali Aitzhanov

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Upon completion of the Day 10 of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro head trainer of the national boxing team of Kazakhstan Myrzagali Aitzhanov shared his opinion about the fights the Kazakhstani boxers participated in.

- Mr. Aitzhanov, what can you say about our boxers who fought today?

- Our boxers fought well, we can't be ashamed of them. They do exactly what they were told to do. First of all, I would like to say some words about Olzhas Sattybayev. The entire world knows what he is capable of. He did not lose the fight, he was robbed of victory, when the judges took it from him.

I do not have a right to argue with judges, I am sure that Sattybayev was robbed of his victory. He did everything for wining his fight.

- Could you submit a complaint of the decision if you were sure about it?

- When the decision is made there is nothing that can change it.

- Is Zhanibek Alimkhanuly also a victim of unfair judging?

- I think the judges did not do their job well today. Zhanibek is one of the promising boxers of the national team. However, he was also stopped by the judges. He deserves the Olympic gold medal.

- Were you glad that Daniyar Yeleussinov advanced to the final?

- Daniyar had a very tough opposition. His opponent was of the best boxers in the weight class. Daniyar knew what he had to do, and thus he started off well enough. Unfortunately, the boxers had a head clash in the second round, and Daniyar had a bad cut.

It's Olympic Games and each boxers uses every trick possible to advance. Daniyar's opponent hit him with his head, and you know the result, Daniyar advanced and his opponent left the tournament. It would be right to fight till the end fairly.

- The doctors did not let Daniyar continue to fight. Was his injury too serious?

- He has a cut right in the middle of the forehead. Local doctors put some stitches. Daniyar, fortunately, has a day off tomorrow. And the day after tomorrow he is going to fight for the gold medal of the Olympic tournament. If the doctors let him fight he will fight as hard as he can to win that gold medal. I am sure he will not lose this opportunity.

- What can you say about today's fight of Kazakhstani Vasily Levit and Russian Evgeny Tishchenko?

- Levit fought well. He did everything that he had to. We expected the gold medal in that fight. He tried to justify our hopes. He dominated all three rounds. However, despite his dominance the judges decided that Tishchenko won the fight. You saw it yourself.

All the fans in Rio supported Vasily. People always see who is winning and who is losing. They booed the judges' decision. But you cannot do anything about those blind and deaf people.

- Have you anything like this at the Olympic Games?

- Personally, I have not seen anything like this. Once again I want to say that our boxers proudly and with dignity represent our country at the Olympic Games. They just fell victims of unfair judging.

-Thank you very much for the interview.