EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:53, 03 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Our capital became a source of spirit of independence, development and unity, Elbasy

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Press secretary of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Aidos Ukibai uploaded the video dated to the Capital Day to his Twitter account, Kazinform reports.

    The two-minute video which demonstrates the modern bright and unique architectural look of the young capital city of independent Kazakhstan is preceded by the words of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy: «Despite everything we have overcome hardships and built our capital. Our capital became the source of spirit of independence, development and unity.»


    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!