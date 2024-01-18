Our countries have harmony and consonance in terms of international relations – Italian President about Kazakhstan

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan is in Rome for an important two-day visit aimed at consolidating the growing cooperative ties between Italy and Central Asia, Kazinform News Agency cites Аgenzianova.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, he is at Palazzo Chigi, where he was received by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

It is a privilege for me to welcome you and the delegation that accompanies you. For the Italian Republic it is an honor to have her here in Italy and for me it is a great pleasure to have her here at the Quirinale for our meeting and talks. This first official visit of yours to Italy crowns a series of high-level meetings, of visits that have taken place and which are a sign of the great collaboration that exists between Kazakhstan and Italy” stated the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, who this morning received the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the Quirinale.

“It is a collaboration – he added – which develops under various profiles, political, economic and cultural and which we wish to intensify as much as possible”.

The head of state then wanted to underline how our two countries have "a partnership relationship of strategic value and we also have a harmony, a consonance, in terms of international relations.