Our country needs scholars, engineers and inventors – President Tokayev

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with scholars in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting held in the Galym ordasy building, Head of State Tokayev pointed out that the building was a place of work for many prominent people of science, whose names are written in the history of the country.

One of such eminent representatives of our nation was academician Kanysh Satbayev. This year marks his 125th anniversary. Satbayev contributed greatly to the development of our country. His scientific discoveries are used for the benefit of people to date… We live in the time of science and education. For the sake of prosperity of our nation we need to attach special attention to the development of these spheres. There is no other option, said Tokayev.

As the Kazakh President said, the country that relies on raw materials has no future.

Our country needs scholars, engineers and inventors. Our specialists should be educated and qualified so as to survive global competition. In this difficult period, when the competition between states has intensified in all spheres, our country has begun switching to a new economic model. We embarked on creating a just, inclusive and competitive economy, which should be based on science and innovations. Our country needs to join the list of countries that lead but not led. In one word, it is necessary to increase our scientific potential, said Tokayev.

According to the Head of State, the draft law on science and technological policy is under consideration in the Parliament.

The law is to take into account the best interests of the scientific community, said President Tokayev.

The Head of State also drew attention to the fact that the funds funneled in science constantly grow. The number of grants for training qualified personnel has risen one and a half times over the past few years.

There are 12 branches of the world’s prestigious universities in Kazakhstan. A few more branches are to be opened soon. The number of universities conducting scientific studies is on the rise. Technological parks and engineering centers are being opened. 500 scholars undergo internships abroad each year. The Ministry allocates thousands of grants to young scholars. I’m convinced that all this will positively impact on the development of science, said Tokayev.

As the President said, during his trips to foreign countries, he often meets with scholars and urges them to establish close ties with Kazakhstani colleagues.

Head of State Tokayev noted that thanks to its balanced, constructive foreign policy, Kazakhstan establishes equal and mutually beneficial relations with all interested states.