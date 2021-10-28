Our goal is to form national identity, strengthen patriotism, Abayev

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM First deputy head of the Presidential Administration Dauren Abayev took the floor at the Ulyk Ulys-Golden Horde international scientific conference.

He stressed that the country’s fundamental goal is to form national identity, reconstruct historical conscience and strengthen Kazakhstani patriotism. Abayev also noted that the Golden Horde is not a panacea able to solve all ideological problems. It is a key part of great and comprehensive efforts to interpret national history from the point view of genuinely independent and sovereign country.

«To this end we should settle the following tasks: to overcome fragmentarity and bias approaches of historical knowledge, create new model of history common to all citizens as a basis for collective historical memory, to overcome Europocentric approaches casting a role for steppe civilization as provincial,» he said.

He also stressed the need to build discourse on civilizational value of the pastoral nomadic culture in its proto-Turkic, Turkic and Kazakh forms, to further promote the notion of Great Steppe and Civilization of the Great Steppe in the scientific discourse, to provide overall development of all sectors of historical science of Kazakhstan from source studies to palleogenetics.