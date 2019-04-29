Our interethnic relations set the pattern, Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today's session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan First President - the Leader of the Nation, chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, said that peace and accord are of great significance for our region.

"Let us remember as 30 years ago well-known international experts said that Central Asia and our country could have become the new Eurasian Balkans to report clashes, turmoil and bloodsheds. They pointed at the distinctive feature of the ethnic-religious composition of our society and confidently forecast that the countries in the region have no future and would disappear in conflicts," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.



The Leader of the Nation stressed positive experience of Kazakhstan in interethnic and interfaith concord issues.



"For the years of independence, we, the people of Kazakhstan, steadily disproved all those destructive forecasts. We have built a strong state with dynamic economy. Thanks to pragmatic, successful foreign policy we have gained high international standing in this sector. The model we have built, our domestic political issues, interethnic relations are well-balanced, efficient, time-proven and set the pattern for others," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.