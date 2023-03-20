EN
    08:05, 20 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Our key value is people’s confidence, Respublica Party Chairman

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Respublica Party Chairman Aidarbek Kozhnazarov said that the numbers reveal the actual view of the electorate and the actual level of the party support as soon as the exit poll for the early Majilis elections was made public.

    He expressed great gratitude to all Kazakhstanis who cast their votes for Respublica, supporters and members of the party for their work during the election campaign.

    The party secured 8.9% of the total votes.

    He said the party members toured the country and met with people. They told them about the party’s vision for the future development of the country and raising people’s welfare.

    He expressed confidence a new composition of the Majilis will give a new impetus for the development of Kazakhstan as a democratic country. «Our key value is people’s confidence,» the Respublica Party Chairman resumed.

