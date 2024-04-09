The nation once again showed itself from the best side, says Tokayev

Strong measures to minimize the aftermath of the flood emergency are taken by the republican flood control headquarters headed by the Prime minister, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote in an Instagram post, Kazinform News Agency reports.

During the natural disaster affecting several regions of the country, I receive addresses from the heads of friendly states with the words of sympathy and offers of assistance. Kazakhstan sincerely expresses gratitude for readiness of our friends to show solidarity in this challenging period of battling unprecedented destructive floods.

Upon my instruction, the republican flood control headquarters headed by the Prime minister takes strong measures to minimize the aftermath of the flood emergency. All those suffered receive necessary assistance with all their losses are to be compensated. As I said in my special address to fellow residents, no one will be left without attention and care. The battle against the natural disaster is ongoing.

It’s encouraging that in the moment of challenges, our nation once again showed itself from the best side, setting the example of unity and resistance. I truly thank the residents of Kazakhstan!, reads the Instagram post.