Our next goal is to win big at LA 2028 Summer Olympics, Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev

Kazakh shooters Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev returned home today and shared their impressions after winning bronze at the Summer Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

This medal wasn’t a surprise since we trained hard, and we received great psychological and moral support. Since the start of the Olympic Games, I felt that we would win a medal someday. Our next goal is to win big at the LA 2028 Summer Olympics in the U.S., Islam Satpayev said.

Photo credit: Almaty akimat

Alexandra Le said they missed the motherland while staying in France.

The victory is felt particularly well at home. Only after 24 hours we realize that we could win a shooting medal and prove to the world that Kazakhstanis are not only strong but also keen shooters, she noted

Chief shooting coach Olga Dovgun said it is a big achievement to win an Olympic medal. 19 countries out of 82 bagged medals at the Olympic Games shooting finals.

She noted Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev made the world know about Kazakhstan. We are proud of them, she added.

As earlier reported, Islam Satpayev and Alexandra Le brought Team Kazakhstan the first medal at the ongoing 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The two won the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team bronze medal, Kazakhstan's first medal in a shooting event since 1996.