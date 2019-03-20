Our objective is to follow in First President’s footsteps in dignified manner - Aida Balayeva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aida Balayeva, Head of the Domestic Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, commented on Nursultan Nazarbayev's decision to resign, Kazinform reports.

"Landmark events always happen unexpectedly! For certain, every person realizes the true value of the lived horizon of life only at such fateful moments.

And today, each of us felt this wave of emotions, recalling the role of the Head of State in his/her fate.



At such a moment, it is as if you re-live your life with the Leader of the Nation, feel and experience all the emotions, recollecting the hardest life situations that he has had on his way.

Thinking of the moments of the historic decisions making, the accountability for the fate of the country, the fate of the nation, his very busy work schedule, only then you realize that the Leader of the Nation has lived through the life of each of us.

As a matter of fact, our tiredness and concerns are nothing compared to the burden the Head of State faces.



All these years, the Leader of the Nation bears a huge burden of accountability for each of us, balancing on the edge of impossible, and overcoming difficulties and challenges.



For me, it is very important that with his wisdom and far-sightedness, he set the course of the country's development for many years to come, and together we gained confidence in our future.



Today's address to the youth once again emphasizes his greatness and far-sightedness.



Even at such moments, the President thinks about the future of the country.

Therefore, I will always be committed to the ideas of the Leader of the Nation, his wise course of building successful and prosperous Kazakhstan!

It gives me confidence that staying with us while holding important strategic posts, the Leader of the Nation will guarantee the implementation and continuity of the course chosen.

Our objective is to preserve solidarity and in a responsible and dignified manner to follow in the footsteps of the First President - the builder of Independent Kazakhstan.

This is my President! This is my Leader of the Nation!!!" Aida Balayeva pointed out.