Our strength is in unity and solidarity – Kazakh PM Bektenov

Prime minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov sent his greetings on the occasion of the Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan on May 1, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In our country, representatives of different nationalities reside in the atmosphere of friendship, equality and mutual understating. For all the citizens, without distinction as to ethnicity, race or religion, the land of Kazakhstan is a common home, where there are warmth and peace. We’re also united in our strive for a sustainable and prosperous future, said the head of the Kazakh government.

Bektenov mentioned that this spring the county has faced the unprecedented floods in terms of its scale.