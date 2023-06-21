Our volunteers should be part of global volunteering movements - Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM We need to strengthen the organizational and technical capacities of volunteerism. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the participants of the International Volunteers Forum in Astana, Kazinform reports.

«We need to strengthen the organizational and technical capacities of volunteerism, as well as human potential in volunteerism both at the regional and international levels,» said Tokayev.

The President pointed out the need to the importance of supporting the international cooperation in volunteerism.

«Our volunteers must become a part of a broader volunteering international network. They shall be engaged in these global volunteering movements. This forum proves that joint actions play a key role. We face unprecedented global problems, therefore we need to be united. I am confident that the international volunteering programs are effecitve and enable to promote the inter-personal diplomacy,» he said.