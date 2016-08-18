Our weightlifters’ guilt not proven yet – KBF

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Our sportsmen's guilt has not been proven yet for now, the press service of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation says.

As reported earlier, the International Weightlifting Federation announced it would ban Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan from competitions for one year after the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro finish. "The retest has not been completed yet. I am waiting for more information and I suppose that several more countries will be disqualified too. I think, we will announce it in late September or in October," Tamash Ajan said.

According to Secretary General of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Omar Mustafin, the resolution on disqualification of the countries with three or more positive Beijing and London Olympics doping reanalysis results was adopted last year at a meeting of the IWF Executive Committee. “The resolution has not entered into force yet. More athletes and countries will be involved in further retest procedures. Nevertheless, our sportsmen’s guilt has not been proven yet, that is why none of them can be disqualified now. We took the situation under control and will inform the public of further actions in mass media,” said he.