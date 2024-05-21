Our youth is admired for their talent worldwide – Tokayev

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the ceremony of awarding the workers of culture and art of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

President Tokayev said that the country’s three leading museums have been granted a national status.

According to the current demands, museums should become leading institutions, contributing to the modernization of public consciousness. The young generation need to explore on a deeper level their history and traditions and learn from the past. In general, the huge and hard work is underway in the country to save and enrich the historic ad cultural heritage. Recently, for the first time in years the national list of intangible cultural heritage has been greatly expanded. The issue of adding our national traditions salburyn and betashar to the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list is under consideration, said Tokayev.

As Tokayev said, people of culture and art have always been at the forefront of the historic process, contributing to the nation’s steadfast progress.

Through your creative work, you open new facets of our identity, contribute to the awakening of creative energy of citizens. That’s why the state takes consistent measures to increase the prestige of creative professions. So, the wages of works of culture and archival affairs have been increased significantly. Upon my instruction, the titles Khalyk artisi and Khalyk zhazushysy have been restored, said the President.

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that our people have always admired their talented sons and daughters. He informed the participants about his decision to name the Kazakh National University of Arts in Astana after Kulyash Baisseitova.

It’s a tribute to the eminent singer and talented figure of art, who left her mark in the history. Ultimately, it should be understood as restoration of historical justice. Our modern youth decently continue the path of the older generation. It’s necessary to maintain this continuity, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh President noted that today the country’s youth is admired for their talent worldwide. Citizens of different countries are impressed with the unsurpassed art of Dimash, sing the anthem of Kazakhstan and raise our sky-blue flag.

Art is an education tool. At the National Kurultay meeting I spoke about the five social evils threatening the future of the nation. Culture figures contribute greatly to the eradication of these negative elements. There are new works revealing the harm of gambling disorder and drug addiction, said the President.

Head of State Tokayev expressed confidence that culture figures will take an active part in familiarizing the young generation with art, innovation, strengthening unity and hard work.