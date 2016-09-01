EN
    17:52, 01 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Outcomes of Astana anti-nuke conference discussed in Berlin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Following the International Conference «Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World» in Astana, Berlin held a briefing for German journalists and experts in nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation on 31 august 2016.

    In his speech, Kazakhstan Ambassador to Germany Bolat Nussupov briefly informed about the outcomes of the forum dedicated to the 25th anniversary of closure of the Semipalatinsk  Nuclear Testing Site. According to Bolat Nussupov, participation of governmental structures, non-governmental organizations, diplomats from 50 countries proves the importance of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons. As Bolat Nussupov noted, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018, Kazakhstan will adhere to its policy of safety and security and will implement  the ideas outlined in President Nazarbayev`s Manifesto «The World. The 21st Century» aimed also at the implementation of the Universal Declaration on Achievement of the Nuclear-Weapon-Free World.

    At a briefing, President of the International Peace Bureau Reiner Braun and President  of Energy Watch Group Fund – Bundestag ex-Deputy Hans-Josef Fell shared their opinions about the event organized in Astana. Reiner Braun noted the importance of the initiatives of the Kazakh  President aimed at development  and adoption of the  Comprehensive Convention on Nuclear Weapons for building  a safe world and allocating 1% of  UN Member States defense budgets on sustainable development.

    In his speech, Hans-Josef Fell reported about uniqueness of ATOM Project which represents additional opportunity both for understanding the past, and for finding new ways in building the nuclear-weapon-free world. The German politician emphasized also the importance of Kazakhstan’s Green Bridge National Program, in development of which he was involved. In his words, the program is expected to be a good alternative to nuclear energy.

    During the event, the participants agreed that closure of the Semipalatinsk Polygon, voluntary renouncement of nuclear weapons, implementation  of several international initiatives in this field and upcoming non-permanent membership of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 years predetermine our country’s leadership in the global disarmament and non-proliferation  process.   


