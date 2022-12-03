Outcomes of presidential election in Kazakhstan, regional processes in Central Asia discussed in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The European Union’s capital hosted a panel discussion on the results of the presidential election in Kazakhstan and the current processes in Central Asia with the participation of Kazakh political analysts, European officials and the media.

The speakers at the event entitled «Kazakhstan in 2022: a seismic year of change and unprecedented regional geopolitics» included Director of the Alternativa Center of Relevant Studies Andrey Chebotarev, Director of the Lev Gumilev Eurasian National University’s Institute of Modern Research Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov, Chief Expert of Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Studies under the President of Kazakhstan Iskander Akylbayev, Head of Central Asia Division at the European External Action Service Dietmar Krissler, Central Asia expert and Project Manager of the Diplomatic World Magazine Alberto Turkstra and journalist Charles Szumski, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

With regard to the early presidential elections of November 20, 2022, it was noted that they were held in a stable environment, and the confident victory of the elected head of state gave him a solid mandate to continue the implementation of a comprehensive program of political and socio-economic modernization of the country within the paradigm of a Just and Fair Kazakhstan.

The experts discussed the key features of development of the country after the tragic January events, acceleration of the pace of political reforms in the country, the importance of the constitutional referendum of June 5 and the subsequent introduction of a single non-renewable seven-year term limit for holding the office of the President of Kazakhstan, the government’s work to de-oligopolize the most important sectors of the national economy, as well as the prospects for the further evolution of competitive domestic political field before the parliamentary elections in the first half of 2023, including within the framework of the proportional-majoritarian system of forming the new Mazhilis.

On the international side, the panelists touched upon the problems of the Central Asian region’s consolidated identity and independence in its interaction with external partners, strengthening of the high-level political dialogue with the EU, including the results of the first historic meeting of the President of the European Council and the heads of Central Asian states, which was held last October in Astana.

Overall, the participants noted the positive outlook for further stable development of Kazakhstan and for the implementation of democratic reforms in the country and constructive cooperation between Astana and Brussels.

Photo: Kazakh MFA’s press service